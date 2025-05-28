Happenings at Wawa First United Church – May 28th

Last Sunday’s scripture was about the transformation of Lydia found in Acts 16: 9-15. Lydia was a well-to-do widow who produced purple cloth. She worshipped God but was not a follower of Jesus.

Paul came to Philippi and on a Sunday met with some of the women by a stream outside of the city. He preached and she became a follower. From that time on her house was a meeting place and a refuge for the new followers of Jesus. The making of purple dye was a long process. The murex snails were used and only one drop of fluid from the snail was used, so many murex snails were needed to get enough dye for clothing. Thus only royalty, the elite and the very wealthy were able to afford the purple cloth.

May 29 – Ascension Day

Luke 24:44-53 ‘Another version of the ascension story.’ This is one of those stories that is often overlooked because it does not occur on a Sunday. Yet, like missing the funeral of a close friend, if we don’t read them, we may discover that we have missed a vital part of the story or “missed the memo” as they say.

The question is how these parting words affect our ministry now that the mantle has been passed on to us. How do we pick up where Jesus left off? We should not waste our time hoping for Jesus to come back. We are called to proclaim the Good News as long as we live.

Once we have marked the coming of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost, we will all be commissioned to put what we have learned to use. There are great differences between the time of Jesus and 2025. Technology and science have given us knowledge that even the human Jesus could not have imagined, but we know we still have the problems of mistrust, injustice, and violence. In this “in-between time” before Pentecost, allow the parting words of Jesus to challenge our discipleship.

Creation Connection:

While the psalms seem to guarantee the stability and permanence of this created world, people have forgotten their responsibility to care for it. Since the Industrial Revolution, we have abused Creation. A belief that we are powerless to change has allowed collective destruction. Scaling back our (mis)use of earth’s resources is the key to restoring the promise. Used with permission The Gathering 2025 L/E.

June 1 – Seventh Sunday of Easter

Acts 16:16-34 Paul and Silas are freed from prison

Revelation 22:12-14, 16-17, 20-21 I am coming soon

John 17:20-26 Jesus prays that they all may be one

Lay Leader: Maria Reader: Brenda

Announcements:

UCW will meet on Monday, June 2nd at Kaireen’s cottage for a potluck supper and “Not so silent” auction. We will meet at the church at 6:15 to carpool down. All women are invited to attend.

The Prayer Shawl group will meet on Saturday, June 7 from 3-4:30 p.m. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome. If you need supplies, they can be provided.

Reminder: there will be no services held at First United Church for July and August.

June: National Indigenous History Month

June: Launch of Pride Season

June 3 – World Bicycle Day

June 4 – International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

June 5 – World Environment Day

June 6 – National Gardening Exercise Day

June 8 – World Oceans Day