Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 26

There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today.

North Bay 4 (NOR004) is a 0.3 hectare fire located at the north end of Manitou Lake, east of Sturgeon River Provincial Park. This fire is not under control.

Wawa 1 (WAW001) is a 0.3 hectare fire located approximately 11 kilometers southeast of Caramat. This fire is not under control.

There are 2 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; both are not under control.

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast region. Kirkland Lake and Smooth Rock Falls have a high fire hazard.