Transport Driver Misses Turn, causes problems when backing up

In the wee hours of the morning, this transport driver missed the turn for Highway 101. In order to make the turn, the driver had to back up down Mission Road.

Unfortunately, it appears that the driver didn’t turn his wheels to follow the curve and backed the transport straight down lower Broadway Avenue, and and dropped the last three axles off the retaining wall, grounding the trailer frame on the grassy boulevard. Removal of the tractor trailer provided a small challenge for Lamon’s Towing to prevent any further damage to the wall, and the power lines directly above the trailer.

Looking at the scene in daylight, there doesn’t appear to be much damage to the retaining wall.