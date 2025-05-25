WITTY, Charles ‘Charlie’

April 17, 1933 – May 18, 2025

Charlie Witty passed away peacefully in Campbell River at Evergreen Seniors Home, at the age of 92. He was a devoted husband, a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a friend to many.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Marjorie Witty, with whom he shared decades of laughter, partnership and adventure. He is lovingly remembered by his children Terry (Darlene), Donna (Wes), and stepchildren Sandra (Bill) and Michael (Irene). He also leaves behind his sister Murdean, his brother William, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a wide circle of friends.

He was predeceased by his son Mark Witty, his sister Chadine, and his brother Jack.

Born on Manitoulin Island, Charlie was an outdoorsman with a deep respect for the land and water, and loved to spend time fishing on Lake Huron in his boat. He was a man of many skills, known for his ability to fix anything, build anything, and grow just about anything.

Charlie’s working life reflected his hardworking and resourceful nature. He began with the Township of Wawa, maintaining roads and volunteering as a firefighter. But his entrepreneurial spirit soon took over. Alongside Marjorie, he built and ran the cabins at Twin Lakes, hosting guests and leading fishing trips. Later, he owned and operated Witty Bros. Sawmill in Wawa, providing jobs and supporting the local community.

In retirement, Charlie returned to Manitoulin Island, where he and Marjorie lived simply—gardening, fishing and supporting the small community of Gore Bay. A devoted Christian, Charlie was always quick to offer help, solve problems, lend a hand at church, and show up for those around him. Known for his plaid shirts and big smile, he was well-liked wherever he went.

Later in life, Charlie and Marjorie moved to Vancouver Island to be near their son Mark. After Mark’s passing, they made a home in Campbell River, where Charlie lived out his final years near his daughter Donna.

He will be deeply missed, especially by Marjorie, now 102, whose enduring love, devotion, and healthy cooking carried them through every chapter of their long lives.

A Celebration of Charlie’s life will be held on June 14 at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ, 226 Hilchey Road, Campbell River. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie’s memory may be made to Evergreen Seniors Home.