Saturday Morning News – May 24

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. High +12. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Low +5.
- Sunday – Cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. High +17. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Sunday Evening – Cloudy periods. Low +3.
News Tibits:
- It has been a long time coming – but the provincial government is going to build a new OPP Detachment in Wawa. Ignace, Niagara, Bracebridge, New Liskeard, Burlington, Kenora, Lancaster, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Killaloe, and Espanola/McKerrow will also get new detachments.
- Hornepayne Power Inc., will be receiving $7,500,000 to increase regional energy production by modernizing and upgrading power generation equipment. The funding will also support research into on-site green hydrogen production.
