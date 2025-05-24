Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – May 24

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. High +12. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Low +5.
  • Sunday – Cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. High +17. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Sunday Evening – Cloudy periods. Low +3.

News Tibits:

  • It has been a long time coming – but the provincial government is going to build a new OPP Detachment in Wawa. Ignace, Niagara, Bracebridge, New Liskeard, Burlington, Kenora, Lancaster, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Killaloe, and Espanola/McKerrow will also get new detachments.
  • Hornepayne Power Inc., will be receiving $7,500,000 to increase regional energy production by modernizing and upgrading power generation equipment. The funding will also support research into on-site green hydrogen production.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*