OPP – CDSA Warrant in Elliot Lake Seizes 105g+ of Suspected Cocaine

On May 22, 2025, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant in Elliot Lake.
Police attended a residence on McKeown Road and seized more than 105 grams of suspected cocaine (estimated street value exceeding $10,500), numerous suspected methamphetamine tablets, cash, packaging materials, digital scales, and cell phones.
The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Emergency Response Team (ERT), and uniform members were involved with the investigation and three people were arrested and charged with numerous offences.
Jacqueline (Jackie) MONGRAIN, 52-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
Zachary MIMEAULT, 29-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
Sarah SCOTT, 40-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
The accused persons will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 10, 2025.
