OPP – CDSA Warrant in Elliot Lake Seizes 105g+ of Suspected Cocaine

On May 22, 2025, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant in Elliot Lake.

Police attended a residence on McKeown Road and seized more than 105 grams of suspected cocaine (estimated street value exceeding $10,500), numerous suspected methamphetamine tablets, cash, packaging materials, digital scales, and cell phones.

The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Emergency Response Team (ERT), and uniform members were involved with the investigation and three people were arrested and charged with numerous offences.

Jacqueline (Jackie) MONGRAIN, 52-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Zachary MIMEAULT, 29-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Sarah SCOTT, 40-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

The accused persons will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 10, 2025.