Thunder Bay OPP – Investigation continues into theft including Excavator and Skidder

Members from the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment are investigating a break-in of a storage trailer, located 3-4 kilometers off Highway 527 on Escape Lake Road, within the Unorganized Territory of Thunder Bay.

On May 12th, 2025, police were advised of a storage trailer that had been broken into on May 10th, 2025. Entry was gained & numerous items were taken, including a starter for a Caterpillar 3412 & two alternators, one for a John Deer Excavator & the other for a Skidder – All items taken were valued at approximately $3,000.00.

A Chevrolet Avalanche bearing an unknown licence plate was seen by a witness departing the area & the OPP are requesting the assistance of the public to provide any information they may have regarding this incident, or information regarding the suspect vehicle in the appended photo.

Please call the Thunder Bay Detachment at 807-939-2133, or the non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122.

Police Incident Reference Number: E250595549

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

For safety and crime prevention tips, please visit our website at www.opp.ca.