Friday Morning News – May 23rd

Weather:
- Today – Periods of rain ending this morning then cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High +9. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low +3 with risk of frost.
- Saturday – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Saturday Evening – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Low +3.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear of the death of Mike Caruso. Mike was one of the original cast members of the SSM produced soap opera, “Tami” Season 1 through Season 6 of the series. Mike left the show due to on-going health issues. Mike always brought laughter and fun to the set and thoroughly enjoyed his time on the series.
