Thursday Morning News – May 22nd

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers early this evening. Periods of rain beginning this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 4.
  • Friday – Periods of rain. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 8. UV index 1 or low.
  • Friday Evening – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Low plus 5.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget the NSSSAA Soccer Finals today at the MMCC Sportsfield:
    • 9-10:30 a.m. Wawa vs Terrace Bay (Girls on Field 1, Boys on Field 2)
    • 2-3:30 p.m. Finals (Girls on Field 1, Boys on Field 2)
  • Don’t forget – Residents on Ross Street will have a power outage from 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. in order for Algoma Power to do a ‘Line Upgrade’; alternate date is Friday, May 23rd
