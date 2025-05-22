Thursday Morning News – May 22nd

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers early this evening. Periods of rain beginning this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 4.
- Friday – Periods of rain. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 8. UV index 1 or low.
- Friday Evening – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Low plus 5.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the NSSSAA Soccer Finals today at the MMCC Sportsfield:
- 9-10:30 a.m. Wawa vs Terrace Bay (Girls on Field 1, Boys on Field 2)
- 2-3:30 p.m. Finals (Girls on Field 1, Boys on Field 2)
- Don’t forget – Residents on Ross Street will have a power outage from 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. in order for Algoma Power to do a ‘Line Upgrade’; alternate date is Friday, May 23rd
