Wednesday Morning News – May 21st

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 late this afternoon. High +15. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers overnight. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low +4.
  • Thursday – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers in the morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 10. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Thursday Evening – Cloudy periods with 40% chance of showers. Low +3.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget the NSSSAA Soccer Finals today at the MMCC Sportsfield:
    • 9-10:30 a.m. Wawa vs Manitouwadge (Girls on Field 1, Boys on Field 2)
    • 3:30-5 p.m. Wawa vs Marathon (Girls on Field 1, Boys on Field 2)
