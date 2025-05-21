Wednesday Morning News – May 21st

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 late this afternoon. High +15. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers overnight. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low +4.
- Thursday – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers in the morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 10. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Thursday Evening – Cloudy periods with 40% chance of showers. Low +3.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the NSSSAA Soccer Finals today at the MMCC Sportsfield:
- 9-10:30 a.m. Wawa vs Manitouwadge (Girls on Field 1, Boys on Field 2)
- 3:30-5 p.m. Wawa vs Marathon (Girls on Field 1, Boys on Field 2)
