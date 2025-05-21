Happenings at Wawa First United – May 20

John 13. 31-35: A new commandment: love one another.

Jesus was talking to his disciples and trying to instill upon them that they should love others as he loved them, It is hard to love everybody, there are those who are unfair, unkind, hurtful and just plain mean to you. How can you possibly love them?

God doesn’t differentiate but sees all of Creation as good and equips us to lift up all of creation, Do you see yourself as equipped?

There is tension in the air when Jesus gave this teaching to the disciples. The end of his life is near and so Jesus works to prepare them, give them life tools so they can continue their role as disciples.

When we look out into our world and see the strife, wars, poverty, homelessness, people starving, all the horrors that happen in the world. Do you ask yourself, Where is love?, How can God let this happen? God gave us a free choice, and it is not Him who causes our problems but ourselves. We are the ones who can make good things happen when we love each other. We care for each other and we don’t let the evil of the world take over. If we love one another as we love our God and ourselves; how can we possibly hurt others? Take time to share the love you have in your heart with someone. It will not make you sad, it will give you joy. Jesus loved right to his dying breath when he asked God to forgive those who crucified him.

Creation Connection:

In the Psalms, Creation has human qualities. It is in the nature of Creation to praise the Creator, but we humans often get in the way. We are fast moulding a world based only on the principle of Creation’s usefulness for humans. How do we promote practices that once again let Creation praise God and allow nature to have its own agency and identity?

Sunday May 24. Sixth Sunday of Easter

Scriptures: Acts 16:9-15 Paul worships with Lydia and the women by the river

John 14: 23-29 The Holy Spirit will come to teach.

John 5:1-9 A sick man cured at the pool of Bethesda.

Lay Leader: Lorna Reader: Kaireen

Announcements:

