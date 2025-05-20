Tuesday Morning News – May 20th

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 15. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 3.
- Wednesday – Cloudy. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 15. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Wednesday Evening – Cloudy periods. Low plus 3.
News Tidbits:
- It is good news to read in SooToday that three HSCDSB schools in the Sault are painting the ‘Yellow Fish’ symbol on storm drains to remind residents that these drains flow directly into the local waterways untreated. In May of 2017, Wawa painted ‘Yellow Fish’ on storm drains that drain into Wawa Lake.
- Royalists and fans of Princess Diana might be interested to know that “Princess Diana’s Style & A Royal Collection,” a live auction will be held on June 26 at The Peninsula Beverly Hills. The auction features items of Diana’s and other members of the Royal Family. An unstated portion of proceeds from Diana items will benefit Muscular Dystrophy UK, honoring her charitable legacy.
