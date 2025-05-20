Frost Advisory in effect for:
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
- Gogama – Foleyet
- White River – Dubreuilville
Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas. Temperatures are expected to drop to near the freezing mark overnight tonight into Wednesday morning.
Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.
Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.
Latest posts by Environment Canada (see all)
- Frost Advisory - May 20, 2025
- Heavy rain expected (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) ENDED - April 29, 2025
- Heavy rain expected (White River – Dubreuilville) ENDED - April 29, 2025