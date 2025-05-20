3:52 PM EDT Tuesday 20 May 2025

Frost Advisory in effect for: Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

White River – Dubreuilville

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas. Temperatures are expected to drop to near the freezing mark overnight tonight into Wednesday morning.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.