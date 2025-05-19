Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – Sunday, May 19

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today.
There are 2 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; both are under control.
The fire hazard is predominantly low to moderate across most of the Northeast Region this afternoon.
