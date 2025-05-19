Monday Morning News – May 19

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High 13. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low -1.
- Tuesday – Sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High 15. UV index 7 or high.
- Tuesday Evening – Clear. Low plus 2.
News Tidbits:
- Did you know that research shows the average person’s attention span has declined from 2.5 minutes in 2004 to 47 seconds.
