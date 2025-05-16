Wheels and Waves Winners!

On Thursday, May 1, 2025, the winners of the Wheels and Waves Raffle were drawn.

Rick Davidson, ticket #0563 won the Polaris SP570 side by side and Bayne Young, ticket #0001, won the boat, motor and trailer.

Rick was thrilled since he has never won anything before. He thanked his wife, Robin, for buying him a ticket.

Bayne bought the first ticket for the raffle and was very happy to win.

Many thanks to everyone who bought a ticket and to those who helped sell them. Some of the proceeds have been used to assist with the purchase of the new ultrasound machine, and the rest will go towards the purchase of 10 new hospital beds.

Thank you to Back Country Motor Sports & Marine and Buck’s Marina for their support.

Generous hearts making a healthy future!