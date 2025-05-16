Breaking News

WFD attends to brush fire yesterday

On Thursday, May 15th, the Wawa Fire Department was called to the Helen Mine Road for a brush fire around 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival and investigation, firefighters found three separate fires that were of human nature.

Firefighters used water and hand tool to ensure that all the fires were completely extinguished.

Brenda Stockton
