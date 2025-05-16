WFD attends to brush fire yesterday

On Thursday, May 15th, the Wawa Fire Department was called to the Helen Mine Road for a brush fire around 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival and investigation, firefighters found three separate fires that were of human nature.
Firefighters used water and hand tool to ensure that all the fires were completely extinguished.
