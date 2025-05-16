There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today.
There are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; all are under control.
The fire hazard is predominantly low to moderate across most of the Northeast Region this afternoon, with one area stretching north from Greater Sudbury to south of Matachewan showing high fire hazard.
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 16 - May 16, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 15 - May 16, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 14 - May 15, 2025