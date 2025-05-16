Breaking News

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 16

Purple shows that the fire risk is low.

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today.

There are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; all are under control.

The fire hazard is predominantly low to moderate across most of the Northeast Region this afternoon, with one area stretching north from Greater Sudbury to south of Matachewan showing high fire hazard.

