Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 15

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region, Thursday May 15.

There are 5 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 2 are under control and 3 are being held.

The fire hazard is predominantly low to moderate across most of the Northeast Region this afternoon, with areas stretching east from Montreal River Harbour to Matachewan through to Temiskaming Shores showing high fire hazard. One area in Central Ontario centered over the community of Dunchurch is also showing a high fire hazard.

