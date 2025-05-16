Friday Morning News – May 16

Weather:
- Today – Showers ending this morning then clearing. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this morning. Wind becoming south 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High 21. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light this evening. Low 9.
- Saturday – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 40 km/h gusting to 70 in the afternoon. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Saturday Evening – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.
