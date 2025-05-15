Restricted Fire Zone Notice – Northwest Region

Due to the extreme forest fire hazard conditions and to reduce the number of human-caused fires, the Ministry of Natural Resources will be declaring a Restricted Fire Zone effective Friday, May 16 at 12:01 am local time for a portion of the Northwest Region (Zones 2, 3, 6, 7, 8). The area impacted will be from the Southwest corner of the USA, Manitoba and Ontario border, North along the Manitoba border to West of the midway point of Weeskayjahk Ohtahzhoganeeng Provincial Park, East to North of Wabakimi Provincial Park, South along the Western border of Wabakimi Provincial Park to the Eastern border of Quetico Provincial Park until the USA border, then back West along the USA/Canada border to the Manitoba Border

No open air burning, including campfires, is permitted within the boundaries of a Restricted Fire Zone. Portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth BUT must be handled with extreme caution. All burning permits are suspended. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in place until further notice.