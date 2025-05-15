Breaking News

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 14

Green is moderate fire risk.

May 15, 2025 at 12:27

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region yesterday.

There are 4 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: one is under control, one is being held and two are not yet under control but FireRanger crews are making good progress with fire suppression.

The fire hazard is predominantly moderate to high across the Northeast Region this afternoon, with areas located along the North Shore of Lake Huron showing a low fire hazard.

Natural Resources Forestry
