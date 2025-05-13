What3Words – Important addition to your outdoor equipment

The weather is beautiful, and everyone is anxious to go outside and enjoy the outdoors! However, there are some precautions one should take:

file a ‘flight plan’, be sure to tell someone the “exact location and duration” of your outing, and update them of your current location

have some kind of communication device, and test it

Have a survival kit with you. A few examples might include things like flares, appropriate clothing, matches/lighter, saw/knife, food, map, compass, first aid kit, communication device, tarp for shelter, flashlight.

Have prescription medication with you for any pre-existing medical condition.

Make sure to bring water, sunscreen and bug repellent.

There is a very important app that one should consider downloading to their electronic device; the “what3words” App that is a free download for both Android and Apple devices.

Should you run into a problem on your outing and can call out via 911 or texting someone, the app has 3 unique words for every 3squared metres in the world. These 3 unique words can be converted into latitude and longitude coordinates for entry into the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system in use at the OPP Provincial Communication Centre (PCC).

Being able to share your precise location may shorten the time for emergency services to locate and provide assistance to you or your companions.

The three words for the Wawa Goose Monument are:

thighs.overriding.rapport

Clicking the three words will take you to the online map where you can see the 4 blocks that make up the Wawa Goose Monument, I selected the northwest block.

From the 3words website: “Even when you’re totally offline, without a data or cellular connection, you can still find the 3 words for your location and navigate to other locations (using what3words Compass). This is because our app uses a GPS signal to work, which has near-universal coverage wherever you are in the world. However, we find it works best when you’re outside and able to see the sky above you.

To share a what3words address over the phone or in a text message, you need phone signal or a data connection. You also need a data connection to load maps, or share an address in other apps or on social media.”

Even if the caller does not have the app previously downloaded on their mobile device, the PCC communicator can send a link to the caller’s cell phone which will enable the caller (with data access and connectivity), to find their what3words location. The app is available in 43 languages, but shares the location in English.