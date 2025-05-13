Tuesday Morning News – May 13

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy with 30% chance of showers or drizzle overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 13.
- Wednesday – A mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.
- Wednesday Evening – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low 11.
News Tidbits:
- Camp McDougall is set to reopen and is opening for the 2025 summer season. They are also inviting alumni to join them on Saturday, June 7th to celebrate 65 incredible years at their 65th Anniversary Celebration. Alumni, families, and supporters are invited to return to camp, reconnect, and celebrate this legacy.
