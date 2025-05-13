Northeast Fire Region Update – May 13

Three new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today (as of 19:45 Monday afternoon).

Chapleau 3 is located east of highway 129 near the shore of Mather Lake. It is being held at 0.3 of a hectare. One FireRanger crew is assigned and a belly tanker helicopter dropped water onto the wildland fire this afternoon.

is located east of highway 129 near the shore of Mather Lake. It is being held at 0.3 of a hectare. One FireRanger crew is assigned and a belly tanker helicopter dropped water onto the wildland fire this afternoon. Sudbury 6 measures 14 hectares and is located 5 kilometres west of Halfway Lake Provincial Park. FireRangers and CL415 waterbombers were on the scene late this afternoon, the fire is responding well to suppression efforts.

measures 14 hectares and is located 5 kilometres west of Halfway Lake Provincial Park. FireRangers and CL415 waterbombers were on the scene late this afternoon, the fire is responding well to suppression efforts. Haliburton 3 measures 16 hectares and is located near the northeast corner of the Algonquin Park boundary, two FireRanger crews are assigned.

There are five active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.

The fire hazard is moderate to high across the Northeast Region this afternoon.