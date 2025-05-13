Hwy 144 (Watershed – Timmins) CLOSED

Hwy 144 from The Watershed to Timmins has been closed due to a Forest Fire that has jumped the highway. Motorists who use the Sultan Road may wish to confirm that they can travel on it, as Wawa-news is not able to confirm the location of the forest fire yet.
