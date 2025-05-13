Don’t Forget… Mustang Sally Presents: Livin’ the Dream – A Magical Journey Through the Eyes of a Child

Mustang Sally will be performing at a Community Concert tonight, May 13th, 7-9 pm at Michipicoten High School. Admittance will be by silver collection as the monies will be used to support Student Nutrition Program.

Prepare to be transported to a world of imagination and wonder as Mustang Sally proudly presents Livin’ the Dream—a spellbinding new production that captures the joy, mystery, and emotion of dreams, as seen through the eyes of a child.

Blending music, storytelling, and mesmerizing visuals, Livin’ the Dream takes audiences on a heartfelt journey through the full spectrum of human experience: from hope and love to fear, loss, and absurdity. Through a child’s perspective, dreams unfold in ways both whimsical and profound—offering insight, laughter, and a touch of magic for audiences of all ages.

“Our dreams reflect our deepest desires, our wildest adventures, and sometimes our most curious fears,” says Greg Ryckman, founder and musical director of Mustang Sally. “But when seen through a child’s eyes, those dreams come alive in ways that are deeply moving and beautifully imaginative.”

Livin’ the Dream promises the vibrant energy, powerful performances, and emotional resonance that have become the hallmark of Mustang Sally Productions. This immersive experience will inspire, uplift, and remind us all of the power of dreaming big.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this magical journey and support good nutrition for local students.