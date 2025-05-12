Breaking News

WFD attend Downed Power Line on Mckinley

May 12, 2025 at 15:41

Photos by Luc Berthiaume

Members of the Wawa Fire Department were called to Mckinley Avenue to extinguish a small grass fire that started because of a downed power line. Fans were used to ventilate the residence. OPP conducted traffic control for the area.

Algoma Power is reporting that there are 15 customers without power at this time – with no eta for re-connection.

 

