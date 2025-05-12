Monday Morning News – May 12

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30% chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm, clearing this afternoon. High +22. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low +11.
- Tuesday – Sunny. High +23. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tuesday Night – Clear. Low +9.
News Tidbits:
- Great News – The Big Bear is planning to be open this Friday, May 16th after extensive kitchen renovations
- In more great news… The Michipicoten Golf Course Board and Head Greenskeeper has given the go-ahead to officially open the course on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 9:00 am.
