Blaze in White River – UPDATED

May 11, 2025 at 17:34
The fire has been put out.
May 11, 2025 at 15:51
Wawa-news has been told that there is a fire in White River that has engulfed one home, threatens another, and is spreading in the ‘new subdivision’. OPP, White River Fire and MNR firefighters are on scene.
Please avoid the area, to allow emergency services to work.
