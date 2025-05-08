Thursday Morning News – May 8th

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High +14. Wind chill -8 this morning. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low -1.
- Friday – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High +11. UV index 7 or high.
- Friday Evening – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low +5.
News Tidbits:
- WW International, formerly known as WeightWatchers, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, hoping to protect itself and cut debt. Weight Watcher is citing the use of weight loss drugs for the changes in their business.
