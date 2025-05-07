Wednesday Morning News – May 7th

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers or drizzle early this morning. Clearing near noon. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 10. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 before morning. Low -1.
- Thursday – Sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 15. UV index 7 or high.
- Thursday Evening – Clear. Low -2.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget tonight the Planning Committee are meeting at North of 17 at 7 p.m. to start planning this year’s Colour Run. All are welcome.
- The MMCC Gym will be closed this Wednesday, May 7th from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- The Alert Ready system is having a test today at 12:55 p.m.
