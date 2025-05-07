On Monday, May 5th, Red Dress Day was marked with a gathering at the Drill Rig on Wawa Lake. They stood, drummed and sang – with a marking of faces with a red hand across the mouth.

Red Dress Day is a day of remembrance and action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S) in Canada and the United States. This is the 15th Red Dress Day, the first was held by Métis artist Jaime Black in 2010 , when she hung red dresses in public spaces to represent the missing and murdered Indigenous women. The red dresses , hung are remembrances of all who hace gone missing,

with the colour red being the only colour visible to spirits. Meaning that these dresses are visible to us, here today – and those in the spirit world.

However, red dresses continue to be hung, as women continue to go missing.