May 7, 2025 at 08:00
On Monday, May 5th, Red Dress Day was marked with a gathering at the Drill Rig on Wawa Lake. They stood, drummed and sang – with a marking of faces with a red hand across the mouth.
Red Dress Day is a day of remembrance and action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S) in Canada and the United States. This is the 15th Red Dress Day, the first was held by Métis artist Jaime Black in 2010, when she hung red dresses in public spaces to represent the missing and murdered Indigenous women. The red dresses, hung are remembrances of all who hace gone missing,
with the colour red being the only colour visible to spirits. Meaning that these dresses are visible to us, here today – and those in the spirit world.
However, red dresses continue to be hung, as women continue to go missing.
“They were loved. They are missed. They are not forgotten.”
