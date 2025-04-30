School Bus Transportation – Cancellations due to flooding at Hwy 552 & Thessalon

Mountain View Public School will be closed for students today due to the Highway 17 North closure at Highway 552.



Due to the Highway 17 North road closure at Highway 552, all school-related transportation beyond (west) this point will be cancelled for today.

Transportation on Highway 129 in Thessalon will be cancelled today due to the highway closure. This impacts Thessalon Public School & Central Algoma Secondary School.

There are no cancellations for the Northern Area, transportation is running as per normal schedule for Wawa, White River, Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Hornepayne & area

There are no cancellations for the North Shore Area (Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish & area), transportation is running as per normal schedule.