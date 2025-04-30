School Bus Transportation – Cancellations due to flooding at Hwy 552 & Thessalon

- Mountain View Public School will be closed for students today due to the Highway 17 North closure at Highway 552.
- Due to the Highway 17 North road closure at Highway 552, all school-related transportation beyond (west) this point will be cancelled for today.
- Transportation on Highway 129 in Thessalon will be cancelled today due to the highway closure. This impacts Thessalon Public School & Central Algoma Secondary School.
There are no cancellations for the Northern Area, transportation is running as per normal schedule for Wawa, White River, Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Hornepayne & area
There are no cancellations for the North Shore Area (Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish & area), transportation is running as per normal schedule.
