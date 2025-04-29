Tuesday Morning News – April 29

Weather: Rainfall Warning
- Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of rain showers early this morning. Snow mixed with ice pellets beginning this morning and ending this afternoon. Risk of freezing rain late this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 late this morning. Temperature falling to -2 this afternoon. Wind chill -9 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -7. Wind chill -10 overnight.
- Wednesday – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +5. Wind chill -10 in the morning. UV index 6 or high.
- Wednesday Evening – Clear. Low -1.
Flooding Road Closures:
- Hwy 17 reduced to one lane in the Jones Landing area due to flooding. The lane and east shoulder is closed.
- Hwy 17 Hemlo – Lane closed due to water over hwy.
- Hwy 11 northbound reduced to one lane in the Gravenhurst area due to culvert replacement
- Hwy 553 Closed in the Massey area due to flooding
- Hwy 546 closed from Elliot Lake to Iron Bridge due to flooding.
- Hwy 655 closed from Driftwood to Timmins due to water over road.
- Hwy 810 Closed in the Massey area due to flooding.
Forest Fire Update:
There has been only one fire in the Northeast region since the 2025 Fire Season began:
- Chapleau 1 (CHA001) – was a 0.1 hectare fire located approximately 2 km southeast of Jones Landing and east of Highway 17. This fire is now out.
News Tidbits:
- Be sure to get your Wheels and Waves ticket today. The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation will hold the draw tomorrow at 11:00 am in the hospital lobby.
