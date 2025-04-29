2025 Election Results – Sault Ste. Marie/Algoma

In 2022, the riding of Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing was dissolved and redistributed. Formerly represented by NDP Carol Hughes, Terry Sheehan of the Liberal Party is our new Federal representative for Sault Ste. Marie/Algoma. With 285 of the 287 polls reporting (7:36 a.m.) he captured 47.2% of the vote. In actual ballots, Sheehan took 29,917 votes with Conservative Hugh Stevenson with 28,432; 1,485 votes less.

NDP Laura Mayer had 4,160 votes, but has stated that she is willing to run again. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was not re-elected, and announced he will step down once an interim leader is appointed. The NDP has also lost official status, having only 7 seats. Counting will resume at 9:30 a.m.

Elections Canada has paused the vote count, with voters not knowing whether Mark Carney/Liberal Party has won a majority or minority mandate.