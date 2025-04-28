Monday Morning News – April 28

Weather: Heavy rain is possible tonight into Tuesday with amounts up to 50 mm.
- Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 40% chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High +14. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers this evening. Showers at times heavy beginning late this evening. Risk of thunderstorms this evening and overnight. Local amount 40 to 50 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low +9.
- Tuesday – Rain showers and ice pellets ending in the afternoon then clearing. Risk of freezing rain in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 late in the morning. Temperature falling to zero in the morning then steady. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tuesday Evening – Clearing. Low -8.
News Tidbits:
- Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign begins today. The campaign in Wawa will support the LDHCF’s campaign to raise $7,500 for the purchase of 10 new hospital beds.
- Today is the Ontario Election – go out and vote!
