Weather:
- Today – Clearing this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 12. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Low -1.
- Sunday – Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High +9. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Sunday Evening – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Low +4.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the By-Hands today at the MMCC. If going shopping for a beautiful piece of artwork… Maybe Mary Poppins would brighten your day? At 2 p.m. Calvary Pentecostal Church will screen the movie for free with fresh popcorn!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Saturday Morning News – April 26th - April 26, 2025
- Friday Morning News – April 25 - April 25, 2025
- In our Memories – Dave & Gary - April 24, 2025