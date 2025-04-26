Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – April 26th

Weather:

  • Today – Clearing this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 12. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low -1.
  • Sunday –  Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High +9. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Sunday Evening – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Low +4.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget the By-Hands today at the MMCC. If going shopping for a beautiful piece of artwork… Maybe Mary Poppins would brighten your day? At 2 p.m. Calvary Pentecostal Church will screen the movie for free with fresh popcorn!
