Wednesday Morning News – April 23

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers late this morning and early this afternoon then 70% chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. High 9. Wind chill -12 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 70% chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 1.
- Thursday – Cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Thursday Evening – Cloudy with 30% chance of rain. Low plus 3.
News Tidbits:
- It’s time to vote for your favorite Canadian Landmark! The Municipal World’s Great Canadian Landmark Contest is open now until August 15th. It’s super simple to vote, just click this link: [Social Pinpoint map](https://municipalworld.us17.list-manage.com/track/click…), click the bubble that points to Wawa, and then click the thumbs up. Let’s show Canada how proud we are of our Goose! (from Wawa Rec on FB)
