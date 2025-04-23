Serious Collision on Government Road – Please avoid area

Wawa-news would like to ask residents of Wawa to avoid the stretch of Government Road from Beck Avenue to the Lady Dunn Health Centre due to a serious motor vehicle collision. SE OPP, EMS and the Wawa Fire Department are on scene. The westbound lane is blocked, with debris spread into the opposing lane, and OPP have blocked the road at the scene in order to provide assistance, and then investigation. One person has been taken to the LDHC at this time.

Wawa-news will update when more information is available.