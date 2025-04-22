Tuesday Morning News – April 22nd

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon. High 8. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill -12 overnight.
- Wednesday – Mainly cloudy. 60%t chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the morning. High 10. Wind chill -10 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Wednesday Evening – Cloudy with 60% chance of rain. Low plus 2.
