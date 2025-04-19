Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – April 19

Weather:

  • Today – Periods of light snow ending this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Risk of freezing rain early this morning. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +2. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Clearing this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -7. Wind chill -9 overnight.
  • Sunday – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 5. Wind chill -12 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Sunday Evening – Cloudy. Low -1.
