Thursday Morning News – April 17

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. High 10. Wind chill -12 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Rain beginning late this evening. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low +3.
- Friday – Periods of rain ending near noon then cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Amount 5 mm. High +7. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Night – Periods of snow or rain. Low -6.
News Tidbits:
- Did you know… “Canadians should know that they breathe some of the cleanest air on Earth,” said Elmira Aliakbari, director of natural resource studies at the Fraser Institute and co-author of Air Quality in Canada and the OECD.According to the study, for overall air quality, Canada ranked 8th best out of 31 countries in the OECD (Iceland had the best overall air quality while Italy had the worst).
