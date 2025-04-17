Special Weather Statement – Rainfall (Marathon – Schreiber)

5:39 AM EDT Thursday 17 April 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for: Marathon – Schreiber

Rainfall, combined with melting snow, is expected. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

What: Rainfall totals of 15 to 25 mm.

When: This evening through Friday morning.

Rain associated with a low pressure system will move into areas near northern Lake Superior early this evening and spread eastward through the night. Rainfall amounts will likely be highly variable, with some areas potentially receiving up to 25 mm.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas and water pooling on roads are possible. For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.