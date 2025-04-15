Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – April 15th

Weather:

  • Today – Periods of snow and local blowing snow ending near noon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High +1. Wind chill -10 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries early this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -8. Wind chill -14 overnight.
  • Wednesday – Sunny. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High +4. Wind chill -15 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Wednesday Night – Clear. Low -9.

News Tidbits:

  • It is very sad to see that the roof of the Searchmont Train Station is collapsing. Several years back there was an effort to raise funds to restore it – but to no avail.
