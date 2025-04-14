Thank you – Family of Chris Simon

The family of the late Chris Simon would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support

during our incredible loss. We appreciated all the visits, hugs, food deliveries, kind words,

shared tears, cards, gifts, donations in his memory & love for Chris. Thanks to everyone who

travelled from afar to lay tobacco at his sacred fire and those who attended/watched his

celebration with our family.

Special thanks to Dr. Ann McKee, Lisa McHale, Sophia Nosek and their entire team at Boston

University CTE department for their outstanding work in getting us the definitive scientific proof postmortem, that Chris suffered immensely from stage 3 of 4 Chronic Traumatic

Encephalopathy (CTE) as suspected by his family.

Special thanks to Dr. Megan Culina of Sault Ste. Marie; Kerry Funeral Home, Heidi McLaren for the beautiful arrangements & generosity; to MFN Chief Tangie, MFN members and volunteers, the fire keepers, healers and singers; to those who held their air bnb’s for our family, Christine Parise, North of 17 for providing meals to our family, those who picked up items out of town for the family, to Judy Page & Marcel Provost for catering; to Dylan Buckell for the thoughtful display he placed on the ice surface in memory of Chris, we were deeply moved. To those who played in the hockey tournament and wore #12 on their helmets in support of Chris’ memory that weekend. To the Chiefs who travelled many miles to guide Chris during his funeral & celebration. Thank you to the pall bearers, Jimmy, Marc, Jeff, Jamie, Cliffy, Steve and Dan for accompanying Chris’ ashes. Thank you to Brett and Scott for clearing the snow that day, to Carol Ann and Jamie for all their help. To all who honoured Chris’ memory from afar. And to all those who helped in any way as there are too many to mention. The love for Chris during that time was palpable and continues to be felt each day.

To Ted and Sandra Nolan for travelling many miles to deliver the eulogy in person. To Cheyenne

Kitchikake for the beautiful songs at Chris’ funeral & celebration, you moved us all with your

powerful voice. The family will forever be grateful to Chris’ true friend and agent, Paul

Theofanous for always being there for Chris and our family during difficult times the past 15

years. We are especially thankful that Paul attended Chris’ celebration in person, spent private

time with our family and for his continued support.

Chris was a very kind & gentle soul. Chris’ children and family were his heart and soul. The

family heard many beautiful stories of Chris and are requesting that these stories be sent to his

sister, Charlee Simon at P.O. Box 23, Wawa ON POS 1K0 as they will be given to his children and family to read during tougher days and to be shared with his future grandchildren.

For more information regarding Chris’ CTE diagnosis and help for former players and families, click the link. (https://concussionfoundation.org/en-ca/news/press-release/former-nhl-enforcer-chris-simon-diagnosed-with-stage-3-cte/)