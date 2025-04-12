Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – April 12th

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. Fog becoming fog patches this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill -11 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches developing overnight. Low +1.
  • Sunday – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers or drizzle in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the morning. High +9. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Sunday Night – Cloudy with 70% chance of rain or snow. Low +1.

News Tidbits:

  • Did you know that today is National Grilled Cheese Day? What is your fav variation…?

 

