Apr 11, 2025 at 15:22
Fog Advisory in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
Areas of dense fog are still over some areas near the shorelines. Fog will continue this evening and also redevelop over many areas further inland later this evening with a continuation into Saturday morning. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.
Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.
Latest posts by Environment Canada (see all)
- Fog Advisory (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) - April 11, 2025
- Fog Advisory (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) Cancelled - April 11, 2025
- Winter weather travel advisory (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay) - April 6, 2025