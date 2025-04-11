Fog Advisory (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

3:19 PM EDT Friday 11 April 2025

Fog Advisory in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Areas of dense fog are still over some areas near the shorelines. Fog will continue this evening and also redevelop over many areas further inland later this evening with a continuation into Saturday morning. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.