Fog Advisory (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) Cancelled

Apr 11, 2025 at 08:26
At 8:26 the Fog Advisory was lifted.
Apr 11, 2025 at 07:45
Fog Advisory in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
Areas of dense fog are expected to lift later this morning. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.
Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.
