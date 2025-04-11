Fog Advisory (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) Cancelled

At 8:26 the Fog Advisory was lifted.

4:53 AM EDT Friday 11 April 2025

Fog Advisory in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Areas of dense fog are expected to lift later this morning. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.