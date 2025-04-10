Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – April 10

Weather:

  •  Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill -16 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – A few clouds. Fog patches developing late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill -11 overnight.
  • Friday – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +5. Wind chill -11 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
  • Friday Evening – Clear. Low -5.
